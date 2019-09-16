Police seek public’s help to identify Miramar lawn thief

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a thief who stole several items from outside several Miramar homes.

A woman was caught on surveillance video stealing decorations, pathway lights and plants from houses near Southwest 62nd Avenue and Miramar Parkway in August.

Miramar Police believe the crook drives a white Lexus sedan.

If you have any information on these thefts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

