Police seek public’s help to identify man who allegedly stabbed person on Hollywood bus

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Officers are seeking the public’s help to identify a man accused of stabbing a person on a city bus in Hollywood.

Surveillance video captured the stabbing on board the bus after the victim allegedly bumped into the knife-wielding man.

It happened in May near Federal Highway and Polk Street.

The assailant is described as thin with long dreadlocks, and he was wearing a security guard uniform at the time of the incident.

If you have any information on this stabbing, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

