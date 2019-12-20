Police seek public’s help to identify 3 people in fatal Miami Beach stabbing

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help to identify two women and a man that may have been involved in the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old woman in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Lincoln Road and Collins Avenue just before 5 a.m., Thursday.

Surveillance video captured an altercation breaking out between a group of people near the intersection.

A second surveillance camera captured a female, wearing an open jean jacket with a wig in her hand, running from the scene. She is then followed by a man wearing all black clothing and another woman with blonde hair that was wearing a black shirt.

Police said surveillance images captured the two women earlier that night at a separate Miami Beach location.

Investigators have since identified the victim as 18-year-old Jade Wilson.

She was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

If you have any information on this fatal stabbing, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

