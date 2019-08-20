Police seek public’s help to find woman who may have information on Miami Beach fatal hit-and-run

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police investigators are seeking the public’s help to identify a woman who may have information regarding a fatal hit-and-run that occurred over the weekend.

Police said a car was speeding on the shoulder and bicycle lane of the westbound lanes along the MacArthur Causeway, at around 1:20 a.m., on Aug. 10.

The driver of the vehicle struck and killed a cyclist before fleeing the scene, according to police.

Tuesday afternoon, police released surveillance video of a woman they believe might have information on the case.

One of the released videos captured the woman alongside a man in the area of 15th Street and Collins Avenue, just after 8 p.m., on Aug. 9.

The woman could be seen crossing the street with a man, whom police have already identified as a person of interest.

The two were captured on camera hours later while they made their way back across the street minutes before the crash occurred.

At around 1 a.m., the man and woman could be seen returning to a parking garage where the vehicle involved in the crash was parked.

Investigators said the victim’s identity will not be released until the next of kin is notified.

If you have any information on this fatal hit-and-run crash, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

