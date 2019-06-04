Police seek public’s help to find missing SW Miami-Dade man

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help to find a man who went missing in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police said 60-year-old Willie White disappeared from his home near the 100 block of West Fern Street, Sunday.

He is described as standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 148 pounds.

White was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, purple shorts and black slippers and suffers from memory loss, police said.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Police at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

