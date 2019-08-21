Police seek public’s help to find missing SW Miami-Dade man

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing Southwest Miami-Dade man.

Miami-Dade Police said Amilcar Jesus de Cesare, 24, disappeared from his home near the 1500 block of Southwest 31st Street, Tuesday.

He’s described as standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 230 pounds.

Detectives said the 24-year-old was last seen wearing a black shirt, khaki pants and white sneakers.

Police said he made threats to harm himself.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-751-3300.

