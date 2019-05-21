Police seek public’s help to find missing Miami endangered man

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help to find an elderly man who went missing from a Miami home.

Miami Police said 78-year-old Roland Laporte was reported missing from a home along the 700 block of Northwest 13th Avenue, Tuesday.

According to police, Laporte suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s.

We need your help in locating 78 year-old Roland Laporte who went missing today, 5/21/19, from 718 NW 13 Avenue. He suffers from Dementia and Alzheimer’s. He was last seen wearing a red and white plaid long sleeve shirt and black pants. pic.twitter.com/G0e9dczrXL — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) May 21, 2019

He was last seen wearing a red and white plaid long-sleeve shirt and black pants.

Police have determined that Laporte is endangered.

If you have any information, please contact the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

