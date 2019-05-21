Police seek public’s help to find missing Miami endangered man

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help to find an elderly man who went missing from a Miami home.
Miami Police said 78-year-old Roland Laporte was reported missing from a home along the 700 block of Northwest 13th Avenue, Tuesday.
According to police, Laporte suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s.
He was last seen wearing a red and white plaid long-sleeve shirt and black pants.
Police have determined that Laporte is endangered.
If you have any information, please contact the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.
