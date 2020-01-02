Police seek public’s help to find missing, endangered Fort Lauderdale man

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing endangered man from Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police said 69-year-old Gerald Wolf was last seen along the 1900 block of Northeast 56th Street, Wednesday.

He is described as standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds. Police said Wolf suffers from depression.

Investigators said he left the residence driving a blue 2017 Chevrolet Cruze sedan with the Florida tag number 350TXW.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

