Police seek public’s help to find missing elderly Miami man

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a missing elderly man from Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, Jose Urquia, 85, was last seen along the 2100 block of Northwest 32nd Street, Friday.

He was last seen wearing a long sleeve blue shirt, khaki pants and a gray cap.

Police said the 85-year-old’s disappearance is not suspicious because he walked away from his home.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the City of Miami Police Department at 305-579-6111 or 305-603-6300.

