Police seek public’s help to find missing 12-year-old girl in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Miami.
City of Miami Police said Zaniyah Wallace was last seen on Wednesday morning in the area of Southwest First Street and 13th Avenue.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Miami Police at 305-579-6111 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.
