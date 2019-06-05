Police seek public’s help to find missing 12-year-old girl in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Miami.

City of Miami Police said Zaniyah Wallace was last seen on Wednesday morning in the area of Southwest First Street and 13th Avenue.

We need your assistance in locating 12 year old Zaniyah Wallace who was reported missing since this morning from the area of 13 Avenue and SW 1 Street. If you know where she is, please contact Miami Police at 305-579-6111. pic.twitter.com/MN3hszyfjg — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) June 5, 2019

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Miami Police at 305-579-6111 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.