Police seek public’s help to find Miami burglar

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help to find a burglar in Miami.

The break-in happened along Northeast Fifth Avenue and 58th Street on June 30.

A homeowner noticed his face mask was missing from his vehicle.

When he reviewed his surveillance video, it showed a man with a backpack creeping through his yard.

If you have any information on this break-in, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.