PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing teen.

The search is on for 14-year-old Aariyana Flewellen.

She was last seen leaving her home near Southwest 85th Terrace and Fifth Street, Tuesday night.

She was seen wearing a black t-shirt, black tights and white crocs.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call police.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.