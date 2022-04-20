MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing endangered 60-year-old woman from Miami.

Officials said Moraima Chirinos was last seen on April 15, near the 10400 Block of Southwest 157th Avenue. She was also reported leaving her residence on foot.

Chirinos stands about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a pink Polo shirt, gray sweatpants and black sneakers.

According to authorities, Chirinos may be in need of services.

Anyone with information about this missing person should contact Detective M. Eloi or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

