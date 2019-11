MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking for the public’s help to locate a missing Miami Gardens man.

According to Miami Gardens Police, Clive Pearce, 47, was last seen on Saturday.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami Gardens Police at 305-474-6473.

