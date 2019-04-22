Police seek public’s help in locating missing elderly El Portal woman

EL PORTAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help after an El Portal woman disappeared without a trace.

El Portal Police said 83-year-old Ethel Ferguson was last seen along the 400 block of Northwest 88th Terrace, Friday.

Police said Ferguson stands at 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Ferguson was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt that read “Spirit of Christ.”

Police said she suffers from Alzheimer’s and dementia.

If you know anything that can help find Ferguson, call police at 305-476-5423.

