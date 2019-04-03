Police seek public’s help in finding missing Plantation woman

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a woman who disappeared without a trace in Plantation.

Gretchen Hollingsworth was last seen along Fourth Street and North State Road 7 around 12:30 p.m., Saturday.

Plantation Police said the 67-year-old stands 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

Police believe she may be endangered.

If you have any information on Hollingsworth’s whereabouts, please call Plantation Police at 954-797-2193.

