Police seek public’s help identifying purse snatcher caught on camera at Miami gas station

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man caught on camera snatching a purse from a car at a gas station in Miami.
City of Miami Police responded to a Valero gas station in the area of Northwest 12th Avenue and 39th Street at approximately 8:15 a.m. on Jan. 31.
Surveillance footage captured a woman parking her car at the pump and paying for the gas.
Shortly after, a Toyota Camry pulled up next to the victim’s vehicle.
A man could be seen leaving the blue Camry, walking to the victim’s passenger side door and taking a purse.
The man then returned to his vehicle before driving away.
Police described the crook they are searching for as a man with a full black beard who was last seen wearing a black baseball hat and black hooded sweatshirt.
If you have any information on this gas station burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.
