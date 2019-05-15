Police seek public’s help identifying purse snatcher caught on camera at Miami gas station

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man caught on camera snatching a purse from a car at a gas station in Miami.

City of Miami Police responded to a Valero gas station in the area of Northwest 12th Avenue and 39th Street at approximately 8:15 a.m. on Jan. 31.

Surveillance footage captured a woman parking her car at the pump and paying for the gas.

Shortly after, a Toyota Camry pulled up next to the victim’s vehicle.

Our detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred on Thursday, 01/31/2019, at the Valero Gas Station located at 3801 N.W. 12 Ave. Detectives need your assistance after exhausting leads regarding this investigation. If you have info, please contact @CrimeStopper305 pic.twitter.com/8lJhqqqp2R — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) May 15, 2019

A man could be seen leaving the blue Camry, walking to the victim’s passenger side door and taking a purse.

The man then returned to his vehicle before driving away.

Police described the crook they are searching for as a man with a full black beard who was last seen wearing a black baseball hat and black hooded sweatshirt.

If you have any information on this gas station burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

