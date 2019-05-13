Police seek public’s help identifying man accused of rape in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man who is accused of a sexual battery in Hollywood.

Hollywood Police said the the incident happened along the 5800 block of Hollywood Boulevard, at around 9 a.m., Sunday.

Investigators said the male subject threatened and forced a female victim inside a newer-model, silver Nissan Sentra sedan, where he assaulted her in front of a convenience store.

Police describe the subject as a Hispanic male between 30 and 35 years old, standing approximately 5 feet 10 inches, weighing 200 pounds with black hair and has tattoos on his chest.

Detectives said he was last seen wearing shorts, sandals and a green T-shirt with an image of a lizard on the front.

Police said the subject’s Nissan Sentra has damage to its front and rear passenger-side doors and said the vehicle is also missing its right-rear hubcap.

If you have any information on this rape, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

