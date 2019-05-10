Police seek public’s help finding Hollywood serial burglar caught on camera

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for a serial burglar caught on camera smashing the glass front door of a Hollywood restaurant and taking cash from the store’s register.

The burglary happened at a bagel shop along the 2600 block of Hollywood Boulevard, at around 11:30 p.m., Thursday.

The crook could be seen on video smashing through the front door, running inside and taking the cash register. However, the thief dropped it while trying to take off.

Hollywood Police said the man would only leave with a handful of money.

Police believe the same man is responsible for a series of burglaries in the area.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

