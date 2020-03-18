Police seek information on North Miami murder investigation

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking members of the public to come forward with information that could help solve a murder case in North Miami.

North Miami Police said they responded to a call about a man down at an apartment complex, located in the area of Northeast Third Court and 135th Street, at around 1:10 p.m. on Feb 12.

Responding officers found a man deceased near the dumpster area of the complex.

He has since been identified as 45-year-old Scott Galimidi.

Investigators continue to search for Galimidi’s vehicle, a black Audi R5 with a Florida tag reading LGLG97.

