Police seek information on murder of man in Little Haiti

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking information regarding the homicide of a man in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood.

City of Miami Police said 29-year-old Gonzalo Vizchardo was killed in the area of Northeast Miami Place and Northeast 55th Street, Thursday.

If you have any information regarding his murder, you’re urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

