Police seek information of possible aggravated assault of Miami elderly man

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking information on a possible aggravated assault of an elderly man in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.
City of Miami Police said Candido Manuel Pla, 91, was found suffering multiple injuries in the area of West Flagler Street and 10th Avenue on Aug. 7.
According to police, Pla remains in critical condition in an area hospital.
Police said they plan on distributing flyers to the public on Friday morning.
If you have any information on this incident, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.
