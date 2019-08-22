Police seek information of possible aggravated assault of Miami elderly man

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking information on a possible aggravated assault of an elderly man in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

City of Miami Police said Candido Manuel Pla, 91, was found suffering multiple injuries in the area of West Flagler Street and 10th Avenue on Aug. 7.

According to police, Pla remains in critical condition in an area hospital.

We’re requesting information regarding the Possible Aggravated Battery of the below pictured victim. He was found suffering with mutiple injuries on August 7, 2019, in the area of W Flagler St. & 10th Ave. Anyone with information is asked to call 305-603-6940 or @CrimeStopper305 pic.twitter.com/qfXgjLxhl6 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) August 22, 2019

Police said they plan on distributing flyers to the public on Friday morning.

If you have any information on this incident, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.