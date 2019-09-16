Police seek information from public on fatal Opa-Locka shooting

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding the gunman who shot and killed a man in Opa-Locka during an attempted carjacking.

Opa-Locka and Miami-Dade Police officers responded to the scene along Northwest 130th Street and Alexandria Drive, just after 11:30 a.m., Friday.

Twenty-five-year-old Frank Labady was found dead at the scene inside of a vehicle.

SEEKING INFORMATION: On 9/13/19, Frank B. Labady was killed in the area of 13116 Alexandria Drive. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/GN3lmtPjCx — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) September 16, 2019

Investigators said Labady was visiting somebody at the complex when an unknown man went up to him and demanded his car.

When he refused to comply officials said the gunman shot at Labady.

They also said Labady tried to keep driving but lost control and hit a wall alongside the parking lot.

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

