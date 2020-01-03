Police seek help to locate thief who stole woman’s purse in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help locating a thief who stole a woman’s purse while she was sleeping in Davie.

The theft happened at the Sunshine Village Mobile Home Park near Southwest 136th Avenue and Shenandoah Parkway on Dec. 17.

Davie Police investigators said the victim woke up and found the crook in her home before taking off with her bag.

The crook then used her credit cards at several gas stations and stores across Fort Lauderdale, investigators said.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

