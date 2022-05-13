FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department needs help locating Da’Neshia Dew who was near 2401 N.W. 62nd St. when she went missing on Sunday, May 8.

Dew, 27, has brown eyes and black hair. She stands at approximately 5’9″ and weighs about 120 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, gold and beige pants, and black and white shoes. She may also be carrying a white purse and a laptop.

Anyone with information about Dew’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local police department immediately and reference the case number is 34-2205-084659.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.