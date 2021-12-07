SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a woman who was abducted from a Southwest Miami-Dade home where she was working as a caretaker.

#BREAKING: Police are searching for 27-year-old Andrea Lloyd. Officers said she was beaten and abducted from a home where she was working in Southwest Miami-Dade early this morning.



Miami-Dade Police said 27-year-old Andrea Lloyd was working as a caretaker at a home near Southwest 285th Terrace and 137th Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday when a man arrived and began beating her.

Police said the man dragged and forced Lloyd into a white Honda Civic with a Florida tag #Y650DL and drove off in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detective R. Coto directly at (305) 378-4342 or the main number (305) 378-4300.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can also call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471 TIPS (8477) or 1 (866) 471-8477.

