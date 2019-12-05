Police searching for woman who fraudulently purchased items in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released photos of a woman who, they said, fraudulently purchased thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a cellphone store in Davie.

According to Davie Police, the purchase was made on Nov. 10 at the Verizon store along the 2100 block of S. University Drive.

Police said the woman bought over $3,400 worth of items from the store using the victim’s personal information.

The woman is described to have dark curly hair and drives a black Lexus with black rims.

If you have any information on this fraudulent purchase, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

