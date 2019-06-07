Police searching for woman who disappeared from Pembroke Pines retirement community

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help to find a woman who disappeared from a Pembroke Pines retirement community.

Pembroke Pines Police said Beulah Grindstaff disappeared from Century Village, Friday morning.

The 80-year-old is described as standing 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 90 pounds and was last seen wearing pajamas.

If you have any information, call Pembroke Pines Police at 954-431-2200.

