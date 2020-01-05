Police searching for woman missing out of Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in Miami.

According to police, 34-year-old Rosa Bonilla Chacon was last seen on 760 Southwest Ninth street, Friday.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black leggings and black shoes.

If you have any information on Chacon’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.