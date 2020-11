MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a woman who was last seen in Miami.

Rosa Granados Pagoada was last seen Tuesday along the 600 block of Northeast 61st Street.

She was wearing a green blouse and gray shorts and was possibly using a walker.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.