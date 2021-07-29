MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a woman who was last seen at the Rolling Loud festival.

The search is on for 23-year-old Ashley Espinoza-Sanchez.

According to Miami Gardens Police, Espinoza-Sanchez was last seen around 6 p.m. Saturday at the Rolling Loud festival at Hard Rock Stadium.

Espinoza-Sanchez stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing black and red romper and white Vans shoes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS or the Miami Gardens Police Department at 305-474-6473.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.