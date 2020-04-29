Police searching for two men accused of stealing kayak

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police want to find the two men accused of a kayak crime.

It happened at the Island Place Complex in the 1400 block of North Treasure Drive in North Bay Village.

Detectives said the thieves took the kayak off a Jeep, and then walked off with it.

If you have any information about this heist, call North Bay Village police or call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

