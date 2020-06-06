Police searching for two gunmen after shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police need help in searching for a pair of gunmen in Southwest Miami-Dade.

They set up a perimeter along 104th Avenue and 74th Street.

According to police, a car drove up to a home when shots were fired, Saturday morning.

No one inside the home was injured.

The car took off and crashed after a brief police chase.

Two people managed to get away, while a third person died at the scene.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.