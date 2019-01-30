Police searching for thief who snatched $100 bill from man’s hand in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a thief who snatched a $100 bill in Miami from a man’s hand as he tried to pay for a hot dog.

The robbery occurred on Nov. 21, just before 11 a.m., in the area of Northwest 13th Avenue and 36th Street.

Officials said the victim was holding the bill in his hand while waiting in line at a hot dog stand. When his hand was behind his back with the bill, the robber walked past him, came back and took the bill from the victim’s hand.

The crook then ran into a nearby Blood Bank parking lot and drove away from the scene in a white Chrysler 200.

Police are looking for a black male standing around 6 feet tall, weighing close to 200 pounds with short black hair.

Surveillance video shows the suspect wearing a white T-shirt and dark pants near where the incident occurred.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.