Police searching for suspect caught on camera fleeing deadly Miami hit and run

MIAMI (WSVN) - The search is on for a suspect after a man was caught on camera fleeing the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash in Miami on Tuesday night.

7News obtained new surveillance video Friday showing a man in a black and blue hoodie running from North Miami Ave. and 36th Street.

At around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night, a car speeding through an intersection was seen on video crashing into a Subaru that was sent spinning off the road, ejecting and killing a 23-year-old woman inside the Subaru.

Miami Police Officer Kenia Fallat said, “One person was pronounced deceased on the scene.”

The family of the victim identified her as Ciarah Ramirez.

The family said the other two people in the car at the time of the crash were Ramirez’s husband and a friend of the couple’s.

Both were taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Fallat said, “We’re trying to see what we can do to be able to give those families closure.”

Some of those family members were seen at the hospital on Wednesday morning, and at the scene of the crash, where debris and a shattered storefront could be seen.

Fallat said, “We’re asking anyone if they were in the area, to call us with information.”

The family has established a GoFundMe account to help pay for Ramirez’s funeral.

If you have any information on this crash, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.