Police searching for subject who shot man on Rickenbacker Causeway

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a shooter who left one man injured near Key Biscayne.

Police said a man was shot following a fight on the Rickenbacker Causeway in Miami, Sunday.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for surgery and is said to be recovering.

If you have any information on the shooter’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

