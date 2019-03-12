Police searching for subject who injured 2 during Miami Gardens armed robbery

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a subject in a Miami Gardens armed robbery that left two injured.

The robbery happened near Northwest 151st Avenue and 33rd Court last Saturday.

If you have any information, please contact Miami Gardens PD Detective L. Gonzalez at 305-474-1641 or @crimestoppers305 At 305-471-TIPS — Miami Gardens Police Dept. (@MGPDFL) March 11, 2019

Miami Gardens Police believe the subject is connected to a robbery that left one victim with a bullet wound and another critically injured.

If you have any information on the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.