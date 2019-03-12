Police searching for subject who injured 2 during Miami Gardens armed robbery

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a subject in a Miami Gardens armed robbery that left two injured.
The robbery happened near Northwest 151st Avenue and 33rd Court last Saturday.
Miami Gardens Police believe the subject is connected to a robbery that left one victim with a bullet wound and another critically injured.
If you have any information on the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.
