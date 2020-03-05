Police searching for shooter after woman shot, killed in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a shooter after a woman was shot and killed as she was getting ready to head to work in Pembroke Pines.

The shooting took place at French Villas Condominium in the 600 block of Northwest 79th Avenue at around 6:15 a.m., Wednesday.

Officials said the 23-year-old victim was walking to her car when somebody in another vehicle approached her and shot her multiple times.

At this time we can confirm that a 23-year old female victim was found deceased within the French Villas community as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. The shooting occurred at approximately 6:15AM this morning within the parking lot; the victim lived within the community. pic.twitter.com/Ghte69cy1Y — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) March 5, 2020

“It’s very preliminary in the investigation at this time,” said Pembroke Pines Police captain Al Xiques. “Based on the circumstances involved, we do believe that the victim is likely to have been targeted. This does not appear to be a random act of violence. Therefore, we don’t believe that there is a continued threat to the community.”

The identity of the victim has not yet been revealed.

If you have any information on this homicide, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

