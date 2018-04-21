MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a teenage girl who went missing in Miami earlier this month.

According to City of Miami Police, 17-year-old Khiarali Muñoz-Cotto ran away from her home along the 100 block of Northeast 78th Street on April 1.

Detectives need your assistance in locating 17 year old Khiarali Muñoz-Cotto. Khiarali ran away from home on 4/1/2018. If you know where Khiarali is or if you’ve seen her, please contact Miami Police. @CrimeStopper305 pic.twitter.com/634vRO0cI1 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) April 21, 2018

Investigators said the teen stands 5 feet 2 inches tall, weights about 108 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red cut off jacket, gold sunglasses, a black

bandanna and white shorts.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Miami Police at (305) 603-6300 or 6310.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.