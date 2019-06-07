Police searching for runaway Miami 12-year-old boy

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help finding a missing 12-year-old Miami boy after, they said, he ran away from his Allapattah home.

City of Miami Police said Angel Straker was last seen along the 2500 block of Northwest 10th Avenue, at around 6 p.m., Friday.

We need your assistance in locating 12 year old Angel Straker who has been reported missing. He was last seen at the 2500 block of NW 10 Ave. If you know his whereabouts, please call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111. pic.twitter.com/ve8s3UwOmx — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) June 8, 2019

Helicopters and police could be seen near his last-known location searching for the missing boy.

Police said they have classified the child as endangered.

He has run away from his home before, and it remains unclear why he ran away on Friday, police said.

Investigators said Angel stands 5 feet tall and weighs 95 pounds.

7News reached out to the boy’s father for comment, but he said he did not want to speak at this time.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.