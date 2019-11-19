Police searching for robbers who targeted Sephora at Miami Int’l Mall

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators are seeking the public’s help to identify the crooks who robbed a cosmetics store inside Miami International Mall in Doral.

Doral Police sent out surveillance pictures hoping to identify the thieves on Tuesday.

According to police, the crooks sole more than $16,000 worth of cosmetics from Sephora last Thursday.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.