Police searching for robber who ambushed, shot man in downtown Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have released a video showing a man being gunned down, as they continue to search for the shooter who ambushed him in Downtown Miami.

The incident occurred on the sidewalk on the evening of June 18.

According to police, the man was walking back home from the corner store when the subject ambushed him from behind.

Surveillance footage showed the subject charging at the victim from across the street, fighting with him, and eventually shooting him.

The armed robber stole a fanny pack and a watch from the victim, who managed to have enough strength to walk to a condo building about a block away from the scene to get help.

One man in the condo said, “We came down to the lobby and heard that someone got shot. As soon as we came out into the lobby, there were paramedics loading the guy onto the gurney.”

People living and working in the area called 911 immediately.

The victim is expected to be OK after suffering a bullet wound to the hip and stomach area.

A City of Miami Police officer said, “In the surveillance video you can see after he shoots the victim, he’s on the floor and you can see where he’s struggling with him. He managed to get off with a fanny pack and a watch. This individual, we’re still considering him armed and dangerous, and we need anybody with any information to contact us. We’re pleading with the community because we cannot do this alone.”

If you have any information regarding this armed robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

