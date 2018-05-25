Police searching for purse snatcher in Miami

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who may know something about a purse snatching in Miami that happened earlier this month.

The man, who was caught on surveillance video, has been labeled a person of interest.

The incident occurred along Northwest 58th Street and 7th Court, where, police said, the thief approached a woman as she walked to work.

She said she put up a fight but was overpowered.

The crook was able to get away with her purse and everything inside it.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

