Police searching for person of interest in fatal Hollywood shooting

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking the public for help in locating a person of interest in a shooting that left a man dead in Hollywood.

According to Hollywood Police, the body of the 25-year-old victim was found along the 2400 block of Fletcher Street, near Pembroke Road, just before 12:45 a.m., Thursday.

Officials say the man pictured in surveillance stills they released was seen using the victim’s credit card at a nearby convenience store shortly after the attack.

Investigators said the man was seen leaving in a red four-door sedan.

If you have any information on this man’s whereabouts or this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

