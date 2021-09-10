ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities in Central Florida are searching for a person of interest in the case of a woman and baby who were found dead inside a car.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 21-year-old Doujon Duwayne Griffiths.

Deputies say he is a person of interest in the murder of 20-year-old Massania Malcolm. Malcolm was found shot to death in a car on Thursday.

Deputies said also found dead inside the car was Malcolm’s 1-year-old daughter, Jordania. Investigators say she may have died from heat exposure.

A warrant for Griffiths’ arrest has been issued for the attempted murder of Malcolm’s boyfriend and Jordania’s father. Deputies said he was shot on Tuesday and is recovering in the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-423-8477.

