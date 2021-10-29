PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in Pembroke Pines are searching for a mother and child who have been missing for a month.

The search is on for 27-year-old Julissa Rivera and her 1-year-old daughter Jalayha Davis.

MISSING: Have you seen 27-year-old Julissa Rivera and her 1-year-old daughter Jalayha? They were last seen September 30, 2021 at their residence in East Pembroke Pines. Currently they are both considered endangered. Please contact police at 954-431-2200 with any information. pic.twitter.com/3P0j2XPd0G — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) October 29, 2021

The pair were last seen Sep. 30 at their home in East Pembroke Pines.

Police said Rivera is known to frequent the Pembroke Pines area and Miami. She also has relatives in New York.

Officers said both mother and daughter are considered endangered and that there are concerns for Jalayha’s welfare and safety.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pembroke Pines Police at 954-431-2200.

