Police searching for Pembroke Pines mall jewelry bandits

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for two men who were caught on surveillance video stealing jewelry from a store in Pembroke Pines.

The crooks were seen looking around the busy Elite Fine Jewelry store at the Pembroke Lakes Mall on June 16.

One of the men served as a lookout while the other reached over a counter, slid the door open and grabbed a tray of jewelry from the display box.

As the crook began to walk away, it appears one of the rings fell, and he returned to pick it up off the floor.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, the jewelry store is missing eight rings worth more than $45,000.

Officials said the duo appeared to be in their late 40s.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

