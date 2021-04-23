Police searching for owner of lost lemur found in Southwest Ranches

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - If you are looking for a lost lemur, police have found it.

Davie Police tweeted out a photo of a lemur that was found in the area near Sterling Road and Southwest 130th Avenue in Southwest Ranches, Friday.

The lemur has since been turned over to Florida Fish and Wildlife and has been taken to an animal sanctuary.

Anyone with information on the lemur or their owner is asked to call Davie Police at 954-693-8200.

