CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person responsible for leaving a puppy to die in Cutler Bay.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the emaciated Chihuahua was found in a rusty crate next to a garbage bin by the Busway, near Southwest 200th Street and South Dixie Highway, Jan. 19.

The small black and tan dog is currently listed in critical condition.

If found, the person who abandoned the canine will likely face animal cruelty charges.

If you have any information that could help police, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

