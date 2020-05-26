Police searching for naked man who broke into Miramar High School, caused nearly $100K in damages

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who, they said, was naked when he broke into Miramar High School and caused nearly $100,000 in damages.

Miramar Police said the man, who was caught on surveillance video, caused extensive damage to the inside of the school, Tuesday.

“He broke TVs. He broke computers,” Miramar Police spokesperson Tania Rues said. “You have graffiti. You have flooding caused in different areas. I mean, there’s extensive damage.”

Police said the man was naked while causing damage throughout the property. They also said he spent nearly 24 hours inside of the school, and they are working to find out how he got inside the school.

“Unfortunately, some of the areas within the school was unlocked,” Rues said.

Investigators said the man broke in at 7 a.m. Monday and did not sneak out until 6 a.m. Tuesday. They believe he is in his late teens or early 20s, and they need help finding him.

“The amount of damage, the extent of damage that was caused, we can’t put into words,” Rues said.

If you have any information on this break-in, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.